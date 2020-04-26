Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Reduced by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,457 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,618 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.9% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.32.

VZ opened at $57.93 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.