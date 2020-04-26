Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) versus BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Head to Head Review

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) and BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Viewray has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioSig Technologies has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Viewray and BioSig Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viewray 1 2 7 0 2.60 BioSig Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Viewray presently has a consensus price target of $5.61, suggesting a potential upside of 155.05%. BioSig Technologies has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.45%. Given Viewray’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viewray is more favorable than BioSig Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viewray and BioSig Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viewray $87.78 million 3.70 -$120.20 million ($1.18) -1.86 BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -$34.06 million N/A N/A

BioSig Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viewray.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of Viewray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Viewray shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Viewray and BioSig Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viewray -136.93% -81.70% -41.98% BioSig Technologies N/A -311.55% -262.99%

Summary

Viewray beats BioSig Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. MRIdian delivers radiation to the tumor accurately while delivering less radiation to healthy tissue. MRIdian provides real-time imaging that defines the targeted tumor from the surrounding soft tissue and other critical organs during radiation treatment. MRIdian allows physicians to record the level of radiation exposure that the tumor has received and adapt the prescription between fractions as needed.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

