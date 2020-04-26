Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to post sales of $77.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.00 million and the highest is $90.38 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $61.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $225.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $259.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $246.23 million, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $297.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 0.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNOM. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 12.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 67,688 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.02. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $34.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.13.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

