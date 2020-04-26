Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) to report sales of $2.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vipshop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.46 billion. Vipshop reported sales of $3.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year sales of $13.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $13.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.93 billion to $16.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vipshop.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 52.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 340,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 2,176.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vipshop (VIPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.