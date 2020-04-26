Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.37 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) will post sales of $47.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.28 million and the lowest is $46.50 million. Vocera Communications reported sales of $44.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year sales of $192.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $190.30 million to $195.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $209.61 million, with estimates ranging from $202.90 million to $218.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VCRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Vocera Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $71,266.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,446 shares of company stock worth $2,286,017 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 96,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,197,000.

VCRA stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $576.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vocera Communications (VCRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.