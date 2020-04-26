Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) to announce sales of $34.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.97 billion and the lowest is $32.19 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported sales of $34.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $138.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.92 billion to $141.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $143.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.30 billion to $149.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

WBA stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.09. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 689,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,581,027,000 after acquiring an additional 338,005 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

