Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,511 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,276,000 after buying an additional 565,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,291,000 after buying an additional 796,974 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,166,000 after buying an additional 994,759 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after buying an additional 1,614,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.27.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $129.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.19. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $98.85 and a 12 month high of $133.38. The company has a market capitalization of $364.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

