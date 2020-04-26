Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.70% of Watts Water Technologies worth $19,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,996,000 after purchasing an additional 122,890 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $77.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $114.45.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Munish Nanda sold 1,300 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $107,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,293.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood lowered Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.57.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.