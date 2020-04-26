YEE 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $51,773.00 (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. YEE has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $51,773.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, CoinTiger, DEx.top and ABCC. Over the last week, YEE has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00052349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $339.66 or 0.04456501 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00064299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013083 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010118 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003149 BTC.

About YEE

YEE (YEE) is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, DEx.top, Huobi, OKEx, ABCC, FCoin and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

