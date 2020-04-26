Yocoin Price Reaches $0.0010 (YOC)

Yocoin (CURRENCY:YOC) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Yocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. Over the last week, Yocoin has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Yocoin has a market cap of $366,978.50 and $224,436.00 worth of Yocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00589764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013696 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006485 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Yocoin Coin Profile

Yocoin (CRYPTO:YOC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Yocoin’s total supply is 554,925,923 coins and its circulating supply is 369,659,255 coins. Yocoin’s official Twitter account is @yocoin15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Yocoin’s official website is www.yocoin.org.

Buying and Selling Yocoin

Yocoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

