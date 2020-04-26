Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will report $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year sales of $5.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $6.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yum! Brands.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

Shares of YUM opened at $85.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.97. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,110 shares of company stock worth $5,282,677. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,058,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $296,913,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,170,000 after purchasing an additional 991,076 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,601,000 after purchasing an additional 525,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,101,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,720,000 after purchasing an additional 465,201 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.