Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $232.59 Million

Brokerages expect Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) to announce sales of $232.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $219.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $241.00 million. Simply Good Foods posted sales of $139.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $840.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $809.59 million to $862.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $961.78 million, with estimates ranging from $946.94 million to $976.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 83.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMPL. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In other news, Director James E. Healey bought 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $84,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,151.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Kilts bought 88,500 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,016,030.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 151,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,126,960. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 540.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90 and a beta of 0.89. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

