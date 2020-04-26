Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Million

Brokerages predict that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) will report sales of $1.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120,000.00 and the highest is $2.83 million. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S reported sales of $660,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will report full-year sales of $12.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $19.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.32 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $20.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SUMMIT THERAPEU/S.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMMT. ValuEngine upgraded SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $3.68 on Friday. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 77,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About SUMMIT THERAPEU/S

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

