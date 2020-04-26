Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to report $3.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.14 billion and the highest is $4.17 billion. Sunoco reported sales of $3.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year sales of $14.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $16.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.72 billion to $18.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunoco.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 1.89%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SUN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays raised Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sunoco from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other news, SVP Brian A. Hand purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,560.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Curia purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,111 shares in the company, valued at $746,398.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 30,505 shares of company stock worth $491,861.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Sunoco by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

SUN stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $34.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.57%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 145.37%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunoco (SUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.