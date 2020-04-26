Zacks: Analysts Expect Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.35. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.45 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

APLE stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. 2,269,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,455. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at $121,522,419.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,827,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 68,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

