Zacks: Analysts Expect Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $512.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) will post $512.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $528.10 million and the lowest is $470.00 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $595.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays cut shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.76.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total transaction of $2,527,256.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,459.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total value of $389,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,204.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,165 shares of company stock worth $12,215,051 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 18,979 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Arista Networks by 2,321.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Arista Networks by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Arista Networks by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET stock opened at $216.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $324.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

