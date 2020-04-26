Zacks: Analysts Expect Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $703.42 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will post sales of $703.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $680.60 million and the highest is $725.10 million. Endo International posted sales of $720.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.43%. The firm had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on ENDP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. Endo International has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $856.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Endo International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 922,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Endo International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 596,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 43,771 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

