Zacks: Analysts Expect Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) will post $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gartner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.06 billion. Gartner posted sales of $970.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins acquired 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 339.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 54.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $109.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.64. Gartner has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

