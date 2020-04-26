Zacks: Analysts Expect HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) will post $63.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.00 million and the lowest is $61.42 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $55.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $266.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.28 million to $276.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $269.32 million, with estimates ranging from $267.30 million to $272.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $174,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Mitchell purchased 3,500 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $111,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,886 shares of company stock worth $328,025 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $507.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average is $29.24. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

