Zacks: Analysts Expect Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $417.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) to announce $417.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $415.90 million and the highest is $420.82 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $401.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on MAA. Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.10.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $106.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $36,553.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,350.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $25,386.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $278,324 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $48,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

