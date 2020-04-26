Zacks: Analysts Expect Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Motus GI reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Motus GI.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 146.37% and a negative net margin of 21,575.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MOTS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Motus GI in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Motus GI from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS opened at $0.89 on Friday. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motus GI stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 152,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Motus GI at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.