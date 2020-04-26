Zacks: Analysts Expect Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) will report $1.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $7.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.51 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAIC. William Blair began coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Science Applications International from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.09.

SAIC stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Yvette Kanouff purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.35 per share, with a total value of $105,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,769.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene purchased 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,270.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Science Applications International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $63,425,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

