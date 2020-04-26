Zacks: Analysts Expect Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.68 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) will post sales of $43.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.01 million and the highest is $46.65 million. Scorpio Bulkers posted sales of $50.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full year sales of $216.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.56 million to $236.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $248.09 million, with estimates ranging from $226.73 million to $264.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Scorpio Bulkers.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $5.30. The company had revenue of $60.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

SALT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $90.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

NYSE SALT opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $188.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37. Scorpio Bulkers has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $77.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,031,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 44,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 23,576 shares during the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

