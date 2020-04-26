Zacks: Analysts Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $248.45 Million

Brokerages expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) will announce $248.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $283.25 million and the lowest is $226.88 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $225.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year sales of $997.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $944.00 million to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $954.22 million to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $223.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of WPM opened at $39.62 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $39.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average of $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.54, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

