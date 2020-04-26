Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). AMAG Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($3.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 142.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. The firm had revenue of $89.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.32 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 399,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,940. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $262.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $116,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 68,000 shares of company stock worth $490,760. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,714,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,031,000 after purchasing an additional 197,535 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 727,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 213,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 16,607 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 452,961 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 45,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

