Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.01 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will announce sales of $33.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.50 million and the highest is $33.51 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $140.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.64 million to $140.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $178.20 million, with estimates ranging from $177.18 million to $179.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fiverr International.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 31.32%. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FVRR. Citigroup raised their price target on Fiverr International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Fiverr International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Fiverr International from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

FVRR stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.16. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $44.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 641.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 444,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 384,574 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 109,274 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.