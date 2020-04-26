Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to report sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. Pool posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.97 million. Pool had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 69.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sidoti downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Pool from $227.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Pool from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

Shares of POOL opened at $213.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.61. Pool has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $238.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

In other Pool news, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $975,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,315,000. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in Pool by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Pool by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

