Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.77 Billion

Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) will announce $16.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.52 billion to $17.09 billion. Procter & Gamble reported sales of $17.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $70.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.77 billion to $70.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $71.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.28 billion to $72.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Shares of PG opened at $118.78 on Friday. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $244,048,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,988,193 shares of company stock worth $482,520,915. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,951,000 after buying an additional 3,376,626 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after buying an additional 2,577,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

