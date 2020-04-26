Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) to post $61.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trecora Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.50 million. Trecora Resources posted sales of $65.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trecora Resources will report full-year sales of $252.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $247.50 million to $256.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $271.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trecora Resources.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.99 million. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TREC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Trecora Resources from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

In other news, CEO Patrick D. Quarles acquired 13,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $71,122.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,561.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick D. Quarles acquired 7,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $38,508.76. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,314.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 44,296 shares of company stock worth $231,727 and have sold 21,836 shares worth $141,787. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 10,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREC opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.90. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

