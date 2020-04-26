Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical Partners’ earnings. Westlake Chemical Partners posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical Partners.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WLKP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Randy Woelfel bought 3,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $39,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Chao bought 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $62,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,926.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 57,550 shares of company stock valued at $747,041.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 435,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 15,093 shares during the last quarter. 45.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLKP opened at $16.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.93. Westlake Chemical Partners has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.29.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.