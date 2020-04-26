Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $215.80 Million

Brokerages forecast that Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) will report sales of $215.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wix.Com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $211.80 million and the highest is $217.86 million. Wix.Com reported sales of $174.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.Com will report full year sales of $944.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $931.50 million to $953.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wix.Com.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Wix.Com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Wix.Com in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $134.36 on Friday. Wix.Com has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $156.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 41.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

