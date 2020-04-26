Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) will report $340.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $338.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $343.06 million. Enova International reported sales of $293.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). Enova International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENVA. TheStreet lowered Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

NYSE:ENVA opened at $13.34 on Friday. Enova International has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $600,104.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,441.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Goodyear acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,525 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enova International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enova International by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 98,264 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enova International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 184,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Enova International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 171,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Enova International by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 122,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 40,609 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

