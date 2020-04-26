Zacks: Brokerages Expect SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) to post $188.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $226.40 million and the lowest is $150.61 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $220.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $987.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $668.64 million to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.93 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 61.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $951.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.42. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $36.96.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $104,499.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,740.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $917,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,349,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,780,000 after purchasing an additional 765,852 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

