Zacks: Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $10.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($1.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Revlon an industry rank of 210 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

REV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Revlon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REV. Mittleman Brothers LLC increased its position in Revlon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC now owns 2,866,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,406,000 after purchasing an additional 105,927 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Revlon by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 14,926 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Revlon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Revlon by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Revlon by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Revlon stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02. Revlon has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $27.46. The company has a market cap of $564.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $699.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revlon will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

