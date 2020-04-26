Zel Price Hits $0.0278 on Top Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Zel has a total market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $12.70 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zel has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00587825 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007437 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00080794 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002206 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002047 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 100,384,850 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. Zel’s official website is zel.cash.

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.