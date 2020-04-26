Zero (ZER) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $121,988.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002209 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $121,988.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zero has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00587777 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00122922 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00080706 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002047 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,375,688 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

