Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,015 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned 0.05% of Zimmer Biomet worth $11,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 4,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 51,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 36,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH opened at $116.45 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Several analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.22.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.