ZrCoin Price Hits $0.89 on Exchanges (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00011723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and $72,917.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.49 or 0.02577978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00213788 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00061404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00049506 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.