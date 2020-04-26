ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $188,747.75 and approximately $28.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00809689 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Token Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,859,021,519 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,859,021,519 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com.

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.