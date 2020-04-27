-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OncoCyte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). OncoCyte reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that OncoCyte will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OncoCyte.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06).

OncoCyte stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

