$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.11. Mimecast reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $110.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MIME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.71.

Shares of MIME opened at $36.90 on Monday. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $54.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $1,719,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,591,665 shares in the company, valued at $78,182,584.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $132,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,348 shares of company stock worth $3,678,700. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 968,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,994,000 after acquiring an additional 85,983 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,358,000 after acquiring an additional 39,108 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,614,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $15,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

