$0.24 EPS Expected for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Heritage Insurance reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.19 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 5.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $310.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

