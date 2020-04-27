$0.78 EPS Expected for Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) will announce earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Diamond S Shipping posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,050%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $4.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.19). Diamond S Shipping had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $186.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.33 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DSSI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Fearnley Fonds cut Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.04.

Diamond S Shipping stock opened at $13.93 on Monday. Diamond S Shipping has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $559.41 million and a PE ratio of -55.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13.

In other Diamond S Shipping news, COO Sanjay Sukhrani sold 3,900 shares of Diamond S Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $46,839.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,437.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 729.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

