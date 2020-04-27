$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Legg Mason’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Legg Mason posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Legg Mason will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $3.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Legg Mason.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.76 million. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LM shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.18.

In other news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. bought 49,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $499,999.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 22,871 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,114,732.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,973.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,938,096 shares of company stock worth $19,499,992 over the last three months. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the third quarter valued at about $640,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 12.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 76,813 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 62,346.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,315 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legg Mason stock opened at $49.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. Legg Mason has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

