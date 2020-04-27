$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) to post sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.44 billion. T. Rowe Price Group posted sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year sales of $5.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. UBS Group cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $152.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.73.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW opened at $100.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.58. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

