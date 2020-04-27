$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Black Hills’ earnings. Black Hills reported earnings of $1.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Hills will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.91 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Black Hills.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BKH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $62.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.44. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $87.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

In other news, Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 2,340 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $148,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $162,236.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $384,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 88,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,449,318.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Black Hills by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,998,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,599,000 after acquiring an additional 244,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,414,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,072,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,384,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,031,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47,816 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 903,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

