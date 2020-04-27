$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) to announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the lowest is $1.64 billion. Packaging Corp Of America posted sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will report full-year sales of $6.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Packaging Corp Of America.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corp Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.31.

In related news, Director Robert C. Lyons bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter worth about $581,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock opened at $85.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.35. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $114.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

