143,649 Shares in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 143,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.63% of Douglas Dynamics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,130,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,659,000 after acquiring an additional 177,571 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 878,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,309,000 after purchasing an additional 20,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

In other news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber purchased 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.70 per share, with a total value of $52,969.50. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PLOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $34.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.48. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $56.89. The firm has a market cap of $785.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.