$156.27 Million in Sales Expected for South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) will post $156.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $159.60 million and the lowest is $153.20 million. South State posted sales of $164.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full-year sales of $976.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $968.00 million to $991.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.03 million. South State had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other South State news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $177,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,840.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in South State by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,724,000 after purchasing an additional 75,635 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in South State by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,083,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,978,000 after purchasing an additional 63,933 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in South State by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in South State by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,170,000 after purchasing an additional 78,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in South State by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $53.06 on Monday. South State has a 1 year low of $48.28 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average is $75.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

