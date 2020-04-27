$3.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) to post sales of $3.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs reported sales of $2.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will report full year sales of $12.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $13.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.87 billion to $14.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 52.9% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $125.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.33. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

